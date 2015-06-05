Real author:

Doblece, Domas4 & Traderathome

This indicator will place up to 6 lines, at prime levels of your choosing, in a successive pattern on the chart. You can have the pattern repeated as many times as you like. For example, you might select lines to be placed at the whole number, plus 20 pips, plus 33 pips, plus 50 pips, plus 66 pips, plus 80 pips and then the next whole number again. This range of lines can then be repeated both above and below this initial range. You can have as many levels of ranges above and below the initial range as you like. Or, you can select zero additional ranges and the initial range will automatically fill below or above the next whole number as the price moves there.

The lines can individually be of any color and style, and of any thickness when using solid lines. You can turn on/off each line individually. When lines are full screen wide, you can turn on/off the right margin price labels. You can select to have the lines stop at the current candle. Lines can be subordinated. To specify a level for a line just enter the last two digits of the price level.

The labels for the lines can be of any color, font size and font style. You can give the labels a name of your choice (example: Psych Level) and include the price. Labels can be positioned from right of the current candle (0), to far left (100), and they can be subordinated. Zooming in and out on the chart will displace the labels, but with the next data tick, their selected position is restored.

The indicator has an ON/OFF switch so you can turn the indicator off when the display of the prime levels is not desired, yet preserve your settings for the chart. You can also enter a time frame, above which the indicator will automatically not display. This enables switching to larger time frames for analysis, and having a chart clear of this indicator's display.





EURUSD.f, H1: PrimeLevelsBlack





EURUSD.f, M15: PrimeLevelsBlack





EURUSD.f, M5: PrimeLevelsBlack





Inputs page 1





Inputs page 2

Acknowledgments: