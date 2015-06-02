Watch how to download trading robots for free
PairsIndex - indicator for MetaTrader 4
PairsIndex indicator
PairsIndex indicator shows the price index of 7 currencies dealing with 7 currency pairs, generating the index of the 7 x 7 = 49 currency pairs.
In addition, PairsIndex indicator also presents the trend that occurred in each time frame, based on calculations of the MACD indicator. Also, it gives suggestions to BUY or SELL or WAIT which are calculated based on the Moving Average, CCI and OSMA.
