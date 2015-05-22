Join our fan page
BinaryWave_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6794
-
The BinaryWave indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires BinaryWave.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The BinaryWave_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12968
The Beginner_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the Beginner indicator.BWImp-T01_StDev
The BWImp-T01 indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
The BullsBears indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.BinaryWave_StDev
The BinaryWave indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.