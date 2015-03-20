Real author:

I have modified and combined the following materials:

Harmonik_Ratios by "all traders"; Support and Resistance Barry Stander; My own program.

This is the improved version of the "HarmonikManual", with more attractive and easier to use.

This indicator is made with the aim to:

Detect the name of the pattern of the points that we place; Finding the possibility of emerging pattern; Automatically finding the possibility of reversal pattern.

How to use:

By clicking the button feature is located on the right top of the chart, we can set the utility as follows:

"SEARCH" will find all the possible patterns that will happen next. "NEXT" will move the point "D" on the pattern obtained, to know the name. "ON / OFF" to turn the indicator on or off. "COLOUR / NONE" to change the color of the harmonic pattern, which is colored or not. "XABC" to put the point XABC to the nearest highest or lowest point. "RESET" when an error occurs that is not yet defined, press this button. "AUTO" search the possibility next pattern automatically. To move the location of the menu, press the key "M" for a while. After the key "M" is released, click the mouse button on the desired area.

"AUTO", the feature "AUTO" will automatically create object property "TEXT" name "PERIOD" that show the PERIOD that will use to search the possibility of the next reversal pattern.

We can change the PERIOD to search, by changing the object property "TEXT" name "PERIOD" above.

Click the button "AUTO" again, and the result will shown as figure below.

You also be able to change the database of "Harmonics Pattern" with your own database. By changing the input "file name" and "DatabaseRecord".

You do not have to worry that the number defined in "DatabaseRecord" is not appropriate, because the indicator will adjust if a given number is too large. And will only read the database records, according to the input number, if the number entered is too small.

Save your database file at <terminal_data_folder>\MQL4\Files.