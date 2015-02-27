HarmonikManual

This indicator will show the name of the pattern by placing point XABCD manually and also will search the next Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) automatically.

This idea was first published by Snorm as DavincisKiss indicator. I have modified Harmonic Ratios.mq4 by alltraders, and added more command that needed.

I have made improvements to this indicator, so it will look as figure below:





I have added some feature as seen on the right side of the chart.

By clicking the button feature, you can set the utility as follows:

"SEARCH" will find all the possible patterns that will happen next. "NEXT" will move the point "D" on the pattern obtained, to know the name. "ON / OFF" to turn the indicator on or off. "COLOUR / NONE" to change the color of the harmonic pattern, which is colored or not. "XABC" to put the point XABC to the nearest highest or lowest point. "RESET" when an error occurs that is not yet defined, press this button. "AUTO" is upcoming features that I have not thought. To move the location of the menu, press the key "M" for a while. After the key "M" is released, click the mouse button on the desired area.

You also be able to use your own harmonics pattern database. Just change the input "file name" and the number of "DatabaseRecord" in the inputs tab (see figure above). You do not have to worry that the number inputted into "DatabaseRecord" is not appropriate, because the indicator will adjust if a given number is too large. And will only read the database records, according to the inputted number, if the number entered is too small. Save your database file at <MQL4>files.

The name of the new version of this indicator is: HarmonMan.mq4

namepatterns,minXB_,maxXB_,minAC_,maxAC_,minBD_,maxBD_,minXD_,maxXD_ Bat, 0.382 , 0.5 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 0.886 , 0.886 Max Bat, 0.382 , 0.618 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.272 , 2.618 , 0.886 , 0.886 Max Gartley, 0.382 , 0.618 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 2.236 , 0.618 , 0.786 Alt Shark 2 , 0.446 , 0.618 , 0.618 , 0.886 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 0.886 , 0.886 Anti Nen star, 0.5 , 0.786 , 0.467 , 0.707 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 0.786 , 0.786 Leonardo, 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 0.786 , 0.786 Gartley, 0.618 , 0.618 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.272 , 1.618 , 0.786 , 0.786 Crab, 0.382 , 0.618 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 2.24 , 3.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 Anti New Cypher, 0.5 , 0.786 , 0.467 , 0.707 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 1.272 Butterfly, 0.786 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 1.618 Max Butterfly, 0.618 , 0.886 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.272 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 1.618 Butterfly 113 , 0.786 , 1 , 0.618 , 1 , 1.128 , 1.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 Alt Shark 1 , 0.446 , 0.618 , 0.618 , 0.886 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 Deep Crab, 0.886 , 0.886 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 2.618 , 3.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 A Crab, 0.276 , 0.446 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 0.618 , 0.618 New Cypher, 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.414 , 2.14 , 1.272 , 2 , 0.786 , 0.786 A Butterfly, 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 1.272 , 0.618 , 0.786 Shark 1 , 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 2.236 , 0.886 , 0.886 A Bat, 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 2 , 2.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 Shark 2 , 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 2.236 , 1.128 , 1.128 Nen star, 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.414 , 2.14 , 1.272 , 2 , 1.272 , 1.272 Alt Bat, 0.382 , 0.382 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 2 , 3.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 Navarro 200 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 0.886 , 3.618 , 0.886 , 1.128 A Gartley, 0.618 , 0.786 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 1.272 , 1.272 121 , 0.5 , 0.786 , 1.128 , 3.618 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 0.786 White Swan, 0.382 , 0.786 , 2 , 4.237 , 0.5 , 0.886 , 0.238 , 0.886 A 3 Drives, 0.618 , 0.786 , 1.272 , 1.618 , 0.618 , 0.786 , 0.13 , 0.886 Partizan 2 , 0.128 , 3.618 , 1.128 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 2.236 , 0.618 , 3.618 A 121 , 1.272 , 2 , 0.5 , 0.786 , 1.272 , 2 , 1.272 , 2.618 3 Drives, 1.272 , 1.618 , 0.618 , 0.786 , 1.272 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 2.618 Black swan, 1.382 , 2.618 , 0.236 , 0.5 , 1.128 , 2 , 1.128 , 2.618 HENRY - David, 0.128 , 2 , 0.44 , 0.618 , 0.618 , 0.886 , 0.618 , 1.618 STRONG HENRY - David, 0.128 , 261.8 , 0.44 , 0.618 , 0.618 , 0.886 , 0.618 , 1.618 5 - 0 , 1.128 , 1.618 , 1.5 , 2.236 , 0.5 , 0.618 , 0.4 , 0.618 DAVID VM 1 , 0.128 , 1.618 , 0.382 , 0.382 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 0.618 , 3.618 DAVID VM 2 , 1.618 , 3.618 , 0.382 , 0.382 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 0.618 , 7.618 SNORM, 0.9 , 1.1 , 0.9 , 1.1 , 0.9 , 1.1 , 0.618 , 1.618 COL Poruchik, 0.128 , 3.618 , 0.382 , 2.618 , 1 , 1 , 0.618 , 3.618 Sea Pony, 0.128 , 3.618 , 0.382 , 0.5 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 0.618 , 3.618 Partizan, 0.128 , 3.618 , 0.382 , 0.382 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 0.618 , 3.618 TOTAL 1 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.272 , 2.618 , 0.786 , 0.886 TOTAL 2 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.618 , 3.618 , 1.128 , 1.618 TOTAL 3 , 0.276 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 2.618 , 0.618 , 0.886 TOTAL 4 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 1.128 , 1.272 TOTAL, 0.276 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 3.618 , 0.618 , 1.618 Partizan 2.1 , 0.128 , 3.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 0.618 , 3.618 Partizan 2.2 , 0.128 , 3.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 , 2.236 , 2.236 , 0.618 , 3.618 Partizan 2.3 , 0.128 , 3.618 , 0.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 0.618 , 3.618 Partizan 2.4 , 0.128 , 3.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 2.236 , 2.236 , 0.618 , 3.618 BG1, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.618 , 0.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 1 , 1 BG2, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.707 , 0.707 , 1.414 , 1.414 , 1 , 1 BG3, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.786 , 0.786 , 1.272 , 1.272 , 1 , 1 BG4, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.886 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 1.128 , 1 , 1 BG5, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 2 , 2 , 1 , 1 BG1, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.382 , 0.382 , 2.618 , 2.618 , 1 , 1 BG2, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.447 , 0.447 , 2.237 , 2.237 , 1 , 1 BG3, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.5 , 0.5 , 2 , 2 , 1 , 1 BG4, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.618 , 0.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 1 , 1 BG5, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.707 , 0.707 , 1.414 , 1.414 , 1 , 1 BG6, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.786 , 0.786 , 1.272 , 1.272 , 1 , 1 BG7, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.854 , 0.854 , 1.171 , 1.171 , 1 , 1 BG8, 0.128 , 0.886 , 0.886 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 1.128 , 1 , 1 121 BG , 0.5 , 0.577 , 1.128 , 1.733 , 0.618 , 0.707 , 0.447 , 0.786 NN Gartley, 0.618 , 0.618 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 1.618 , 0.786 , 0.786 NN Bat, 0.382 , 0.5 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 0.886 , 0.886 NN Alt Bat, 0.382 , 0.382 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 2 , 4.236 , 1.128 , 1.128 NN Crab, 0.382 , 0.618 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 2.236 , 4.236 , 1.618 , 1.618 NN Deep Crab, 0.886 , 0.886 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 2.618 , 4.236 , 1.618 , 1.618 NN A Gartley, 0.618 , 0.786 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.618 , 1.618 , 1.272 , 1.272 NN A Bat, 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 2 , 2.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 NN A Alt Bat, 0.236 , 0.5 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 2.618 , 2.618 , 0.886 , 0.886 NN A Butterfly, 0.382 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 1.272 , 0.618 , 0.786 NN A Crab, 0.236 , 0.447 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 0.618 , 0.618 NN A Deep Crab, 0.236 , 0.382 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.128 , 1.128 , 0.618 , 0.618 NN Leo, 0.5 , 0.5 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 0.786 , 0.786 NN A Leo, 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 2 , 2 , 1.272 , 1.272 NN Total 1 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.272 , 2.618 , 0.786 , 0.886 NN Total 2 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 0.886 , 1.618 , 4.236 , 1.128 , 1.618 NN Total 3 , 0.236 , 0.618 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 2.618 , 0.618 , 0.886 NN Total 4 , 0.382 , 0.786 , 1.128 , 2.618 , 1.618 , 2.618 , 1.128 , 1.272 NN TOTAL ***, 0.236 , 0.786 , 0.382 , 2.618 , 1.272 , 4.236 , 0.618 , 1.618 NN Bl Swan, 1.382 , 2.618 , 0.236 , 0.5 , 1.128 , 2 , 1.128 , 2.618 NN Wh Swan, 0.382 , 0.724 , 2 , 4.236 , 0.5 , 0.886 , 0.382 , 0.886

The data above is harmonic pattern database, and must be saved as harmontrad.csv and placing the file at terminal_data_folder\MQL4\Files.

After indicator loaded, placing XABCD to any point, and at the left panel will show the name of the pattern, if the pattern found, otherwise will show comparison of AB to CD.

If we want to search the next PRZ that may occur, placing text D at the right of the last candle (Time[0]), if text D above the text C, indicator will search PRZ to upper direction, and vice versa.



Put text and name it with ON, and insert the amount of PRZ that we want to search.

Figure below show the result:

We can add much more pattern at harmontrad csv, but you need to change the number of database record at line 622 as shown at the figure below:

If point D disappear to nowhere, simply press Ctrl+B and delete the text, name D and ON, as shown at figure below:

And the new text D will formed.



