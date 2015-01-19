CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Vertical Time Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4

  • Indicator can draws up to six different vertical lines each at a designated time.
  • Each vertical line can be historically repeated.
  • Time format: hh:mm.
  • The default historical days Input is 50. Increase as required. Aging equipment may suffer performance at too high a number. 

Possible use:

  1. Mark session open or close time.
  2. Mark time of regular news release.
  3. Mark any other relevant time.

Note - Answer to a question:

  • A Vertical Time Line set at 09:30 on a timeframe of M30 or lesser will read as 09:30 because each timeframe will have a a candle that opens/starts at 09:30.
  • A Vertical Time Line set at 09:30 on a timeframes of H1 or greater will not read as 09:30 because each timeframe will not have a candle that opens/starts at 09:30. ie. A Vertical Time Line set at 09:30 on a H1 timeframe will read as 09:00 because 09:30 is within the 09:00 - 10:00 candle and the candle open/start time is 09:00.

Vertical Time Line

Comment:

The present code accommodate up to six vertical lines. To code in more lines repeat the relevant blocks of code and rename where applicable.

Default Inputs Code

  • Edit the below code to permanently change default inputs.
  • Edit the following as required: Line_x_Color (DodgerBlue, etc), Line_x_Visible (true or false), Line_x_Time (08:30 etc), Line_x_Width (1, 2, 3, 4 or 5), Line_x_Style (0=solid, 1=dash, 2=dotted, 3=dash & dot, 4=double dotted dash & dot).
  • An idea of basic editing can be got here - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11087
  • MQL4 color name and reference here - https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/webcolors
// DEFAULT INPUTS : START
//-----------------------------------------------------
input int Historical_Days = 50; // Historical days
  
input color  Line_1_Color = DodgerBlue; // Line 1  Color 
input bool   Line_1_Visible = true;     // Line 1  Visible
input string Line_1_Time = "08:00";     // Line 1  Time
input LW     Line_1_Width = 1;          // Line 1  Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_1_Style = 2; // Line 1  Style

input color  Line_2_Color = DodgerBlue; // Line 2  Color
input bool   Line_2_Visible = true;     // Line 2  Visible
input string Line_2_Time = "09:00";     // Line 2  Time 
input LW     Line_2_Width = 1;          // Line 2  Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_2_Style = 2; // Line 2  Style

input color  Line_3_Color = Magenta;    // Line 3  Color
input bool   Line_3_Visible = false;    // Line 3  Visible
input string Line_3_Time = "10:00";     // Line 3  Time
input LW     Line_3_Width = 1;          // Line 3  Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_3_Style = 2; // Line 3  Style

input color  Line_4_Color = Magenta;    // Line 4  Color
input bool   Line_4_Visible = false;    // Line 4  Visible
input string Line_4_Time = "11:00";     // Line 4  Time
input LW     Line_4_Width = 1;          // Line 4  Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_4_Style = 2; // Line 4  Style

input color  Line_5_Color = DarkOrange; // Line 5  Color
input bool   Line_5_Visible = false;    // Line 5  Visible
input string Line_5_Time = "12:00";     // Line 5  Time
input LW     Line_5_Width = 1;          // Line 5  Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_5_Style = 2; // Line 5  Style

input color  Line_6_Color = DarkOrange; // Line 6  Color
input bool   Line_6_Visible = false;    // Line 6  Visible 
input string Line_6_Time = "13:00";     // Line 6  Time
input LW     Line_6_Width = 1;          // Line 6  Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_6_Style = 2; // Line 6  Style  
//----------------------------------------------------- 
// DEFAULT INPUTS : END
