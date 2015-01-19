Watch how to download trading robots for free
Vertical Time Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Indicator can draws up to six different vertical lines each at a designated time.
- Each vertical line can be historically repeated.
- Time format: hh:mm.
- The default historical days Input is 50. Increase as required. Aging equipment may suffer performance at too high a number.
Possible use:
- Mark session open or close time.
- Mark time of regular news release.
- Mark any other relevant time.
Note - Answer to a question:
- A Vertical Time Line set at 09:30 on a timeframe of M30 or lesser will read as 09:30 because each timeframe will have a a candle that opens/starts at 09:30.
- A Vertical Time Line set at 09:30 on a timeframes of H1 or greater will not read as 09:30 because each timeframe will not have a candle that opens/starts at 09:30. ie. A Vertical Time Line set at 09:30 on a H1 timeframe will read as 09:00 because 09:30 is within the 09:00 - 10:00 candle and the candle open/start time is 09:00.
Comment:
The present code accommodate up to six vertical lines. To code in more lines repeat the relevant blocks of code and rename where applicable.
Default Inputs Code
- Edit the below code to permanently change default inputs.
- Edit the following as required: Line_x_Color (DodgerBlue, etc), Line_x_Visible (true or false), Line_x_Time (08:30 etc), Line_x_Width (1, 2, 3, 4 or 5), Line_x_Style (0=solid, 1=dash, 2=dotted, 3=dash & dot, 4=double dotted dash & dot).
- An idea of basic editing can be got here - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11087
- MQL4 color name and reference here - https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/webcolors
// DEFAULT INPUTS : START //----------------------------------------------------- input int Historical_Days = 50; // Historical days input color Line_1_Color = DodgerBlue; // Line 1 Color input bool Line_1_Visible = true; // Line 1 Visible input string Line_1_Time = "08:00"; // Line 1 Time input LW Line_1_Width = 1; // Line 1 Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_1_Style = 2; // Line 1 Style input color Line_2_Color = DodgerBlue; // Line 2 Color input bool Line_2_Visible = true; // Line 2 Visible input string Line_2_Time = "09:00"; // Line 2 Time input LW Line_2_Width = 1; // Line 2 Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_2_Style = 2; // Line 2 Style input color Line_3_Color = Magenta; // Line 3 Color input bool Line_3_Visible = false; // Line 3 Visible input string Line_3_Time = "10:00"; // Line 3 Time input LW Line_3_Width = 1; // Line 3 Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_3_Style = 2; // Line 3 Style input color Line_4_Color = Magenta; // Line 4 Color input bool Line_4_Visible = false; // Line 4 Visible input string Line_4_Time = "11:00"; // Line 4 Time input LW Line_4_Width = 1; // Line 4 Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_4_Style = 2; // Line 4 Style input color Line_5_Color = DarkOrange; // Line 5 Color input bool Line_5_Visible = false; // Line 5 Visible input string Line_5_Time = "12:00"; // Line 5 Time input LW Line_5_Width = 1; // Line 5 Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_5_Style = 2; // Line 5 Style input color Line_6_Color = DarkOrange; // Line 6 Color input bool Line_6_Visible = false; // Line 6 Visible input string Line_6_Time = "13:00"; // Line 6 Time input LW Line_6_Width = 1; // Line 6 Width input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_6_Style = 2; // Line 6 Style //----------------------------------------------------- // DEFAULT INPUTS : END
