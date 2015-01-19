Watch how to download trading robots for free
OHLC Range - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Draws two labels: Open-Close and High-Low range of the last closed candle left of the current candle.
- Open: 1.26137 - Close: 1.26129 → OC 8
- High: 1.26263 - Low: 1.26050 → HL 213
