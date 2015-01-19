CodeBaseSections
OHLC Range - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Draws two labels: Open-Close and High-Low range of the last closed candle left of the current candle.

  • Open: 1.26137 - Close: 1.26129 → OC 8
  • High: 1.26263 - Low: 1.26050 → HL 213

OHLC Range

