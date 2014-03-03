CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MTF Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Krisztian Kenedi
Views:
67451
Rating:
(40)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Multi timeframe fractal indicator which shows the higher timeframe's fractal point on lower timeframes.

Compatible with MT4 build 600 or later.

The "Extend_Line" function draws a horizontal line from the previous fractal point until a candle closes it over.

The "Show_Validation_Candle" option shows which candle is the point when the higher timeframe’s fractal is validated and the fractal point is appears.

MTF Fractal

_MAvsMA_ema _MAvsMA_ema

EA Crossing of 2 MA

MPCandle MPCandle

Combine Candle sticks and Market Profile indicator.

gSpeak Build 6xx gSpeak Build 6xx

The gSpeak dll for MetaTrader Build 6xx

_RSIvsValue_EA _RSIvsValue_EA

The EA opens transactions when RSI is Upper or Below 50