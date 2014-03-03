Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MTF Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 67451
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Multi timeframe fractal indicator which shows the higher timeframe's fractal point on lower timeframes.
Compatible with MT4 build 600 or later.
The "Extend_Line" function draws a horizontal line from the previous fractal point until a candle closes it over.
The "Show_Validation_Candle" option shows which candle is the point when the higher timeframe’s fractal is validated and the fractal point is appears.
_MAvsMA_ema
EA Crossing of 2 MAMPCandle
Combine Candle sticks and Market Profile indicator.
gSpeak Build 6xx
The gSpeak dll for MetaTrader Build 6xx_RSIvsValue_EA
The EA opens transactions when RSI is Upper or Below 50