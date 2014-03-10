Watch how to download trading robots for free
_RSIvsValue_EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 29652
-
If the RSI is Below 50 - opens sell (closes buy)
If RSI is Upper 50 - opens buy (closes sell)
RSI - 14
SL 100, TP 300, TS 0
Strategy Tester Report
RSI_Value_EA
XM.COM-Demo (Build 509)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Okres
|4 Godziny (H4) 2013.06.03 00:00 - 2014.02.19 23:59 (2013.06.01 - 2014.02.20)
|Model
|Tylko ceny otwarcia (tylko dla Automatycznych Strategii które bezporednio kontrolujš otwarcie słupków)
|Parametry
|MagicNumber=10001; Lots=1; StopLoss=100; TakeProfit=300; TrailingStop=0; Slippage=3;
|Słupki w tecie
|2113
|Ticki użyte w modelu
|3223
|Jakoć modelowania
|n/a
|Błedy na wykresie
|0
|Depozyt poczštkowy
|10000.00
|Całkowity zysk netto
|6222.80
|Zysk brutto
|14860.70
|Strata brutto
|-8637.90
|Wskanik zysku
|1.72
|Przewidywany zysk
|132.40
|Największa strata bezwzględna
|0.00
|Maksymalna strata względna
|2565.40 (16.19%)
|Strata relatywna
|16.19% (2565.40)
|Iloć transakcji w sumie
|47
|Krótkie pozycje (zyskownych %)
|15 (13.33%)
|Długie pozycje (zyskownych %)
|32 (34.38%)
|Transakcje zyskowne (% wszystkich)
|13 (27.66%)
|Transakcje stratne (% wszystkich)
|34 (72.34%)
|Największa
|zyskowna transakcja
|2989.20
|stratna transakcja
|-848.00
|rednia
|zyskowna transakcja
|1143.13
|stratna transakcja
|-254.06
|Maksymalna
|iloć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd (zysk w pln)
|2 (3059.20)
|iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd (straty w pln)
|13 (-2529.40)
|Największy
|nieprzerwany zysk (suma transkacji zyskownych)
|3059.20 (2)
|nieprzerwana strata (suma transkacji stratnych)
|-2529.40 (13)
|rednia
|iloć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd
|1
|iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd
|4
