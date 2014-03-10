CodeBaseSections
Experts

_RSIvsValue_EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Marek
Views:
29652
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
If the RSI is Below 50 - opens sell (closes buy)

If RSI is Upper 50 - opens buy (closes sell)

RSI - 14

SL 100, TP 300, TS 0





Strategy Tester Report
RSI_Value_EA
XM.COM-Demo (Build 509)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Okres4 Godziny (H4) 2013.06.03 00:00 - 2014.02.19 23:59 (2013.06.01 - 2014.02.20)
ModelTylko ceny otwarcia (tylko dla Automatycznych Strategii które bezporednio kontrolujš otwarcie słupków)
ParametryMagicNumber=10001; Lots=1; StopLoss=100; TakeProfit=300; TrailingStop=0; Slippage=3;

Słupki w tecie2113Ticki użyte w modelu3223Jakoć modelowanian/a
Błedy na wykresie0




Depozyt poczštkowy10000.00



Całkowity zysk netto6222.80Zysk brutto14860.70Strata brutto-8637.90
Wskanik zysku1.72Przewidywany zysk132.40

Największa strata bezwzględna0.00Maksymalna strata względna2565.40 (16.19%)Strata relatywna16.19% (2565.40)

Iloć transakcji w sumie47Krótkie pozycje (zyskownych %)15 (13.33%)Długie pozycje (zyskownych %)32 (34.38%)

Transakcje zyskowne (% wszystkich)13 (27.66%)Transakcje stratne (% wszystkich)34 (72.34%)
Największazyskowna transakcja2989.20stratna transakcja-848.00
redniazyskowna transakcja1143.13stratna transakcja-254.06
Maksymalnailoć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd (zysk w pln)2 (3059.20)iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd (straty w pln)13 (-2529.40)
Największynieprzerwany zysk (suma transkacji zyskownych)3059.20 (2)nieprzerwana strata (suma transkacji stratnych)-2529.40 (13)
redniailoć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd1iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd4
