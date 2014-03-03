CodeBaseSections
Experts

_MAvsMA_ema - expert for MetaTrader 4

Marek
Views:
28218
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

In the model there is set

Ma 2 crosses 35 upper - buy, (close sell)

Ma 2 crosses 35 blow - sell (close buy)

SL 30, TP 200 and TS 60,

Of course you can change in the code parameters of MAs

I use only Exponential MA

Enjoy!





Strategy Tester Report
MA_MA 2-35_EA
XM.COM-Demo (Build 509)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Okres4 Godziny (H4) 2013.06.03 00:00 - 2014.02.19 23:59 (2013.06.01 - 2014.02.20)
ModelTylko ceny otwarcia (tylko dla Automatycznych Strategii które bezporednio kontrolujš otwarcie słupków)
ParametryMagicNumber=10001; Lots=1; StopLoss=30; TakeProfit=300; TrailingStop=60; Slippage=3;

Słupki w tecie2113Ticki użyte w modelu3223Jakoć modelowanian/a
Błedy na wykresie0




Depozyt poczštkowy10000.00



Całkowity zysk netto4482.40Zysk brutto13169.40Strata brutto-8687.00
Wskanik zysku1.52Przewidywany zysk99.61

Największa strata bezwzględna0.00Maksymalna strata względna3550.80 (24.42%)Strata relatywna24.42% (3550.80)

Iloć transakcji w sumie45Krótkie pozycje (zyskownych %)23 (30.43%)Długie pozycje (zyskownych %)22 (31.82%)

Transakcje zyskowne (% wszystkich)14 (31.11%)Transakcje stratne (% wszystkich)31 (68.89%)
Największazyskowna transakcja2989.20stratna transakcja-311.60
redniazyskowna transakcja940.67stratna transakcja-280.23
Maksymalnailoć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd (zysk w pln)2 (3939.20)iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd (straty w pln)8 (-2322.80)
Największynieprzerwany zysk (suma transkacji zyskownych)3939.20 (2)nieprzerwana strata (suma transkacji stratnych)-2322.80 (8)
redniailoć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd1iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd3

