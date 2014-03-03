Watch how to download trading robots for free
_MAvsMA_ema - expert for MetaTrader 4
In the model there is set
Ma 2 crosses 35 upper - buy, (close sell)
Ma 2 crosses 35 blow - sell (close buy)
SL 30, TP 200 and TS 60,
Of course you can change in the code parameters of MAs
I use only Exponential MA
Enjoy!
Strategy Tester Report
MA_MA 2-35_EA
XM.COM-Demo (Build 509)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Okres
|4 Godziny (H4) 2013.06.03 00:00 - 2014.02.19 23:59 (2013.06.01 - 2014.02.20)
|Model
|Tylko ceny otwarcia (tylko dla Automatycznych Strategii które bezporednio kontrolujš otwarcie słupków)
|Parametry
|MagicNumber=10001; Lots=1; StopLoss=30; TakeProfit=300; TrailingStop=60; Slippage=3;
|Słupki w tecie
|2113
|Ticki użyte w modelu
|3223
|Jakoć modelowania
|n/a
|Błedy na wykresie
|0
|Depozyt poczštkowy
|10000.00
|Całkowity zysk netto
|4482.40
|Zysk brutto
|13169.40
|Strata brutto
|-8687.00
|Wskanik zysku
|1.52
|Przewidywany zysk
|99.61
|Największa strata bezwzględna
|0.00
|Maksymalna strata względna
|3550.80 (24.42%)
|Strata relatywna
|24.42% (3550.80)
|Iloć transakcji w sumie
|45
|Krótkie pozycje (zyskownych %)
|23 (30.43%)
|Długie pozycje (zyskownych %)
|22 (31.82%)
|Transakcje zyskowne (% wszystkich)
|14 (31.11%)
|Transakcje stratne (% wszystkich)
|31 (68.89%)
|Największa
|zyskowna transakcja
|2989.20
|stratna transakcja
|-311.60
|rednia
|zyskowna transakcja
|940.67
|stratna transakcja
|-280.23
|Maksymalna
|iloć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd (zysk w pln)
|2 (3939.20)
|iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd (straty w pln)
|8 (-2322.80)
|Największy
|nieprzerwany zysk (suma transkacji zyskownych)
|3939.20 (2)
|nieprzerwana strata (suma transkacji stratnych)
|-2322.80 (8)
|rednia
|iloć transakcji zyskownych pod rzšd
|1
|iloć transakcji stratnych pod rzšd
|3
