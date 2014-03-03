CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MPCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Walter
Views:
35554
Rating:
(32)
Published:
Updated:
MPCandle.mq4 (4.2 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Combine the Candle sticks and Market Profile indicator, show the price congestion zone of a candle stick.

MPCandle

Script Calling Library for MT4 build 600 and later Script Calling Library for MT4 build 600 and later

Script Calling Library for MT4 build 600 and later

Indicator RDS2689SignalAlerts Indicator RDS2689SignalAlerts

This indicator will write the price of Pivot Point on the trading chart, ranging from Price Support 6 to Price Resistance 6. When prices change or pass one of Pivot Price level, the indicator will be given alerts.

_MAvsMA_ema _MAvsMA_ema

EA Crossing of 2 MA

MTF Fractal MTF Fractal

Multi timeframe fractal indicator with "Extend_Line" and "Show_Validation_Candle" functions (compatible with MT4 build 600 or later).