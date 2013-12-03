CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

EURX Euro Currency Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

levonisyas
Views:
32751
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
EURX.mq4 (10.17 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
EURX Euro Currency Index
EURX=34.38805726 x [(EURUSD x 0.3155) + (EURGBP x 0.3056) + (EURJPY x 0.1891) + (EURCHF x 0.1113) + (EURSEK x 0.0785)]
The presented indicator is displayed in form of a line with two removable and customizable moving averages. The indicator is shown in the separate chart window
extern string comment1 = "// 0 - PRICE_CLOSE, 1 - PRICE_OPEN, 2 - PRICE_HIGH, 3 - PRICE_LOW, 4 - PRICE_MEDIAN, 5 - PRICE_TYPICAL, 6 - PRICE_WEIGHTED";
extern int _PriceType = PRICE_CLOSE;
extern int MA_Period1 = 13; //period of the first moving average. Set to 0 to turn it off
extern int MA_Period2 = 17;
extern string comment2 = "// 0 - MODE_SMA, 1 - MODE_EMA, 2 - MODE_SMMA, 3 - MODE_LWMA";
extern int MA_Mode1 = MODE_SMA;
extern int MA_Mode2 = MODE_SMA;

Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV04 Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV04

Coensio Swing Trader makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.

USD Strength Indicator CUSIV01 USD Strength Indicator CUSIV01

Indicator measures the momentary USD currency strength, using combined data from the following four USD pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY.

HardcoreFX Expert Advisor HardcoreFX Expert Advisor

This is the Expert Advisor with Money Management and signal selection. You can add your own signals in this EA very easily by just adjusting the function signals.

THREE MOVING AVERAGE EA (X3MA EA) THREE MOVING AVERAGE EA (X3MA EA)

It uses 3 fast MAs to determine entries and exits as well in an event of a crossover.