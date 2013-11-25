CodeBaseSections
USD Strength Indicator CUSIV01 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Krzysztof
36147
(8)
CUSIV01.mq4 (3.68 KB)
Coensio USD strength indicator (CUSIV01) measures the momentary USD strength, using combined data from the following four USD pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and USDJPY. The USD "momentary strength" of each pair is determined by measuring distance (in pips) of each closed candle w.r.t exponential moving average line e.g.: ΔEURUSD = (Close[n]-EMA50[n]) / PipValue. The combined USD currency strength can be simply expressed by:

USDSTRENGTH = (-ΔEURUSD-ΔGBPUSD-ΔAUDUSD+ΔUSDJPY)/4

Notes: Load the indicator on any chart, any time frame. Set "EMASize" to desired value (EMA value is used as reference point of relative USD strength). Note that on USDJPY chart the indicator will display the strength of USD currency, so the histogram will be displayed in the opposite direction!

Input parameters:

  • EMASize - period for calculation of indicator
CUSIV01
Unseasonalised Average Trading Range and Forecast for monthly charts Unseasonalised Average Trading Range and Forecast for monthly charts

Best used on monthly candlestick charts with four decimal points to a pip (use the JPY version for other pairs). This EA calculates the likelihood of your desired range of pips being hit based on two years of past trading ranges and a statistical forecast

TRYBASK Turkish Lira index (Sepet Kur) TRYBASK Turkish Lira index (Sepet Kur)

TRYBASK= 1 x [(USDTRY x 0.50) + (EURTRY x 0.50)]

Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV04 Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV04

Coensio Swing Trader makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.

EURX Euro Currency Index EURX Euro Currency Index

EURX=34.38805726 x [(EURUSD x 0.3155) + (EURGBP x 0.3056) + (EURJPY x 0.1891) + (EURCHF x 0.1113) + (EURSEK x 0.0785)]