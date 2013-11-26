CodeBaseSections
Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV04 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Coensio Swing Trader makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels. EA sends automatically orders according to predefined trading direction which can be defined as simply as drawing a line on the chart. Trading SR and breakouts was never so easy.

Coensio Swing Trader V04


EA trading instructions:

    1. Load EA on chart and set desired parameters: StopLoss, Takeprofit, Lots, EntryThreshold, Trailing StopLoss etc..
    2. Draw a breakout/trendline on chart (Insert->Lines->Trednline).
    3. Rename trendline according to desired trade direction "gl" = long; "gs" = short.
    4. Move Blue and Red line to adjust TakeProfit/StopLoss levels.
    5. To enable proportional risk management, set Lots=0; and e.g.:
    RiskMax=2 (in % of account equity based on StopLoss size).

    6. When FalseBreakClose=true, order will be closed when entry candle turns and closes in the wrong direction.


