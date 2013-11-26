Join our fan page
Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV04 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 25323
Coensio Swing Trader makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels. EA sends automatically orders according to predefined trading direction which can be defined as simply as drawing a line on the chart. Trading SR and breakouts was never so easy.
EA trading instructions:
2. Draw a breakout/trendline on chart (Insert->Lines->Trednline).
3. Rename trendline according to desired trade direction "gl" = long; "gs" = short.
4. Move Blue and Red line to adjust TakeProfit/StopLoss levels.
5. To enable proportional risk management, set Lots=0; and e.g.:
RiskMax=2 (in % of account equity based on StopLoss size).
6. When FalseBreakClose=true, order will be closed when entry candle turns and closes in the wrong direction.
