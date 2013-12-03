CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

THREE MOVING AVERAGE EA (X3MA EA) - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
90524
Rating:
(42)
Published:
Updated:
X3MA_EA_V2_0.mq4 (39.29 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance



X3MA, It uses 3 fast MAs to determine entries and exits as well in an event of a crossover.

The EA works great for all brokers and all currency pairs on M15. If you are trading commodities with high spreads kindly use high time frames to get the best out of it.

Proper trade management should be used as you are the one to determine when to closes. If the EA is to determine when to close then you may end up in losses while you had good decent profits. over 85% of all the trades usually materialize to profits.

NOTE: kindly use KEY AREAS to determine your exits while using this EA.

Hope it will help you all. Happy Trading

HardcoreFX Expert Advisor HardcoreFX Expert Advisor

This is the Expert Advisor with Money Management and signal selection. You can add your own signals in this EA very easily by just adjusting the function signals.

EURX Euro Currency Index EURX Euro Currency Index

EURX=34.38805726 x [(EURUSD x 0.3155) + (EURGBP x 0.3056) + (EURJPY x 0.1891) + (EURCHF x 0.1113) + (EURSEK x 0.0785)]

OBJ_Label_Example OBJ_Label_Example

Example of working with OBJ_LABEL graphic object.

Weekly Open Horizontal Line + Horizontal Target Lines Weekly Open Horizontal Line + Horizontal Target Lines

Draws a Weekly Open Horizontal Line and Horizontal Target Line above and below the Weekly Open Line.