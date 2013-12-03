Join our fan page
THREE MOVING AVERAGE EA (X3MA EA) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 90524
X3MA, It uses 3 fast MAs to determine entries and exits as well in an event of a crossover.
The EA works great for all brokers and all currency pairs on M15. If you are trading commodities with high spreads kindly use high time frames to get the best out of it.
Proper trade management should be used as you are the one to determine when to closes. If the EA is to determine when to close then you may end up in losses while you had good decent profits. over 85% of all the trades usually materialize to profits.
NOTE: kindly use KEY AREAS to determine your exits while using this EA.
Hope it will help you all. Happy Trading
This is the Expert Advisor with Money Management and signal selection. You can add your own signals in this EA very easily by just adjusting the function signals.EURX Euro Currency Index
EURX=34.38805726 x [(EURUSD x 0.3155) + (EURGBP x 0.3056) + (EURJPY x 0.1891) + (EURCHF x 0.1113) + (EURSEK x 0.0785)]
Example of working with OBJ_LABEL graphic object.Weekly Open Horizontal Line + Horizontal Target Lines
Draws a Weekly Open Horizontal Line and Horizontal Target Line above and below the Weekly Open Line.