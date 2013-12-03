Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HardcoreFX Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39547
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
EURX Euro Currency Index
EURX=34.38805726 x [(EURUSD x 0.3155) + (EURGBP x 0.3056) + (EURJPY x 0.1891) + (EURCHF x 0.1113) + (EURSEK x 0.0785)]Coensio Swing Trader EA CSTV04
Coensio Swing Trader makes it possible to trade semi-automatically using manually pre-defined support/resistance or breakout levels.
THREE MOVING AVERAGE EA (X3MA EA)
It uses 3 fast MAs to determine entries and exits as well in an event of a crossover.OBJ_Label_Example
Example of working with OBJ_LABEL graphic object.