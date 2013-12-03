CodeBaseSections
Experts

HardcoreFX Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 4

Louis Stoltz
Views:
39547
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
HardcoreFX.mq4 (13.04 KB) view
This is the Expert Advisor with Money Management and signal selection.

You can add your own signals in this EA very easily by just adjusting the function signals. I have included the signal ZZ with the trendlines you see in the image.



