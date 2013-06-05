CodeBaseSections
Limited Donchian Chanel Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

External variables:

  • distance - required maximum width of the donchian chanel in points.
  • fixed - if false, chanel can be narrower than "distance". If true, it has to be the size of "distance".

Standard settings on EURUSD M5.

