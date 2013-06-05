Watch how to download trading robots for free
Limited Donchian Chanel Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 22077
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
External variables:
- distance - required maximum width of the donchian chanel in points.
- fixed - if false, chanel can be narrower than "distance". If true, it has to be the size of "distance".
Standard settings on EURUSD M5.
