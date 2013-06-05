CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ZFXiSwap - indicator for MetaTrader 4

ZeonFX
Views:
20305
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
ZFXiSwap.mq4 (12.77 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Any symbol Swap, Spread, Hi-Lo Today, Hi-Lo Week, Hi-Lo Mounth view to separate window.

The symbols must be included in the list.


