Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ZFXiSwap - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20305
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Any symbol Swap, Spread, Hi-Lo Today, Hi-Lo Week, Hi-Lo Mounth view to separate window.
The symbols must be included in the list.
Aeron Expert Advisor
Aeron Expert Advisor is well known. I am the author of Aeron Expert Advosor. It is based on martingale pattern and all of its parameters are fully customisable.Ichimoku Moving Average
Ichimoku with Moving Average instead middle Price channel (Donchian channel) .
GreedyPigAnalyzerIndicator
Indicator to save screen shots of your charts at regular intervals, based off the timeframe of a chart. Great for analyzing combinations of indicators, Price Action, and multiple timeframes.Limited Donchian Chanel Indicator
Limited distance between the upper and lower donchian line.