Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Aeron Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 23947
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Aeron Expert Advisor works on martingale technique, but the best thing is that all parameters are customisable beyond your imagination.
Please look at following image of its parameters:
What minimum amount you should have in your account for Aeron Expert Advisor?
Say the minimum lots allowed by your broker is 0.01 and it needs $1 to open 0.01 lots at 100:1 leverage, then you should have $1 x 75=$75 in your account for safe trading. On the other hand as in case of AlpariUK, it needs approx $13.5 to open the minimum lots size 0.10 at 100:1 levergae, so there should be atleast $13.5 x 75=$1012 in the account.
This is only a recommandation message for safety purpose, it doesn't affect the working of Expert Advisor.
Recommendations Time frame & Currency Pair:
EURUSD on 1-minute Time Frame.
If you want to understand above parametrs in more details then please visit its details parameters info.
Ichimoku with Moving Average instead middle Price channel (Donchian channel) .Export to Excel in Real Time
Export text to Excel in real time using native DDE library provided by Windows
Any symbol Swap, Spread, Hi-Lo Today, Hi-Lo Week, Hi-Lo Mounth view to separate window.GreedyPigAnalyzerIndicator
Indicator to save screen shots of your charts at regular intervals, based off the timeframe of a chart. Great for analyzing combinations of indicators, Price Action, and multiple timeframes.