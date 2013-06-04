Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Ichimoku Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 42209
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Ichimoku with moving average instead of middle of price channel (Donchian Channel).
Choose:
- Price = 4 (medianprice)
MA_Type:
- 0 simple moving average
- 1 exponential moving average
- 3 weighted moving averge.
You can use this Ichimoku, with same rules than the regular one.
Regards.
Export to Excel in Real Time
Export text to Excel in real time using native DDE library provided by WindowsSliders
Uses up to 4 visual "sliders" in the chart window to quickly and easily adjust values of any technical indicator in a separate window. Based on MetaTrader 4 chart objects, not DLLs.
Aeron Expert Advisor
Aeron Expert Advisor is well known. I am the author of Aeron Expert Advosor. It is based on martingale pattern and all of its parameters are fully customisable.ZFXiSwap
Any symbol Swap, Spread, Hi-Lo Today, Hi-Lo Week, Hi-Lo Mounth view to separate window.