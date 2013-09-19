CodeBaseSections
Tick Chart and Record - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Artem Goritsky
41313
(23)
Description:

Record, storage and displays of data, fully tick chart in MT.

Image:


Structure of tick file:

  • iTime - modeling time.
  • iOpen - quote BID
  • iLow - quote BID
  • iHigh - quote ASK
  • iClose - quoteASK
  • iVolume - Time from server, precision to second.

Instruction:

  • Start the indicator to a chart. To open a tick chart -> File -> Open Offline -> "name of the symbol with the prefix tick". For example tickAUDUSD,M1

Tips:

  • Start the indicator to a chart, and save the template to "default", now when you open any chart, ticks data will automatically be written.
  • Open the needed symbols for recording, and save to your profile, click on File -> Profiles -> "Your Profile", it open all the charts required for record.


To continue record after unplanned shutdown of terminal, use script SandyE-7-Recovery!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10890

