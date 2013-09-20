CodeBaseSections
Real Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator uses 2 Moving Averages.

One is current timeframe's, the other is upper timeframe's.

You can use this indicator to check the trend on current timeframe.

This indicator carries"Changing upper timeframe automaticalｌy when you change timeframe".

Recommendations:

  • Please use default setting as possible.
  • Attention ! You cannot use correctly on Monthly chart.
  • Next upload is "Real Time Pivot" :D
