CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Advanced MTF RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
Views:
75121
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author:

www.mt4exclusive.com

Description:

With the MTF RSI Indicator you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels on several different timeframes by using only one chart. Short Term trades can be confirmed by higher timeframe RSI Levels.

MTF RSI in Action

The built in Automatic Timeframe Recognition ensures that you don't have to struggle with the reading of unnecessary information in the RSI indicator window. When you change the timeframe of your chart, the indicator will automatically adjust the displayed RSI values, and values from lower timeframes than your current chart won't be displayed and calculated anymore therefore the program is using less computing resources.

Being the most popular Indicator the RSI levels are extremely important in every situation. The Multi Timeframe version of the RSI Indicator provides you with leading trading signals and easy readability.

  • professionally coded
  • automatic timeframe recognition
  • works with any broker and on any currency
  • leading trading signals
  • easy readability

This indicator can be fully customized to your needs and to fit with any of your setups.

RSI Period: Set the period for the RSI calculation as usual.

Available Timeframes:

  • M1 - 1 Minute
  • M5 - 5 Minutes
  • M15 - 15 Minutes
  • M30 - 30 Minutes
  • H1 - 1 Hour
  • H4 - 4 Hours
  • D1 - Daily
  • W1 - Weekly

RSI Price: Set the price constant for the RSI calculation as usual:

  • 0 = Close price.
  • 1 = Open price.
  • 2 = High price.
  • 3 = Low price.
  • 4 = Median price, (high+low)/2.
  • 5 = Typical price, (high+low+close)/3.
  • 6 = Weighted close price, (high+low+close+close)/4


SCREENSHOTS

Advanced MTF RSI screenshot

Advanced MTF RSI screenshot

Advanced MTF RSI Input Fields ScreenshotAdvanced MTF RSI Input Fields Screenshot

Real Cloud Real Cloud

Cloud indicator based on 2 Moving Averages.

b Clock Plus b Clock Plus

This is an updated version of b Clock.

eur/usd trend catcher eur/usd trend catcher

The idea of this robot is to catch long trends. Crossing the 15Min moving average triggers buy and sell orders.

Timer Timer

Timer is a break trough system.