CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

b Clock Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 4

EMOSIA
Views:
36269
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
b_Clock_Plus.mq4 (17.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Here you will see Spread Cost and Margin require for 1.00 Lot, 0.10 Lot, 0.01 Lot which is useful for counting balance, risk before executing a trade.


Please view the image, there I draw total description.

Image:

b Clock plus

MoneyManagement visualizer MoneyManagement visualizer

This is an indicator that uses horizontal lines for calculate lot size for next order. You can drag them up and down until you will get right numbers for your risk and money management that is based on your strategy scenarios.

Brooky Psar Levels Brooky Psar Levels

Support and Resistance levels using the psar logic.

Real Cloud Real Cloud

Cloud indicator based on 2 Moving Averages.

Advanced MTF RSI Advanced MTF RSI

With the MTF RSI Indicator you can easily identify the oversold/overbought levels on several different timeframes by using only one chart.