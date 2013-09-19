Watch how to download trading robots for free
b Clock Plus - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 36269
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Description:
Here you will see Spread Cost and Margin require for 1.00 Lot, 0.10 Lot, 0.01 Lot which is useful for counting balance, risk before executing a trade.
Please view the image, there I draw total description.
Image:
