



Simple multicurrency trend indicator. You can modify it according to your taste (timeframes, pairs).

If you want to modify it, search for this in the code:



int tfnumber = 5 ; int tframe[] = { 5 , 15 , 30 , 60 , 240 }; double IndVal[][ 5 ]; int NumberOfPairs = 8 ; string Pairs[] = { "EURUSD" , "GBPUSD" , "AUDUSD" , "NZDUSD" , "USDJPY" , "GBPJPY" , "EURJPY" , "USDCHF" };



























