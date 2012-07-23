CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JJN-BigTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
Views:
48297
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Simple multicurrency trend indicator. You can modify it according to your taste (timeframes, pairs).

If you want to modify it, search for this in the code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// YOU CAN CHANGE THESE PARAMETERS ACCORDING TO YOUR TASTE:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int     tfnumber      = 5; // Number of the timeframes
int     tframe[]      = {5,15,30,60,240}; // Timeframes in minutes
double  IndVal[][5]; // Be the second array-index equal with tfnumber
int     NumberOfPairs = 8; // Number of the pairs
string  Pairs[]       = {"EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","NZDUSD","USDJPY","GBPJPY","EURJPY","USDCHF"}; // Requested pairs
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+








PEMA PEMA

PEMA is the Pentuple Exponential Moving Average.

QEMA QEMA

QEMA is the Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.

JJN-Nugget JJN-Nugget

This indicator gives BUY and SELL signals and entry level.

JJN-Bee JJN-Bee

Scalper system. It shows the entry, takeprofit and stoploss levels.