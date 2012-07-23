Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
JJN-BigTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 48297
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Simple multicurrency trend indicator. You can modify it according to your taste (timeframes, pairs).
If you want to modify it, search for this in the code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // YOU CAN CHANGE THESE PARAMETERS ACCORDING TO YOUR TASTE: //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int tfnumber = 5; // Number of the timeframes int tframe[] = {5,15,30,60,240}; // Timeframes in minutes double IndVal[][5]; // Be the second array-index equal with tfnumber int NumberOfPairs = 8; // Number of the pairs string Pairs[] = {"EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","NZDUSD","USDJPY","GBPJPY","EURJPY","USDCHF"}; // Requested pairs //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
PEMA
PEMA is the Pentuple Exponential Moving Average.QEMA
QEMA is the Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.
JJN-Nugget
This indicator gives BUY and SELL signals and entry level.JJN-Bee
Scalper system. It shows the entry, takeprofit and stoploss levels.