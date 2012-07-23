CodeBaseSections
QEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

QEMA.mq4 (2.82 KB) view
Description:

QEMA is the Quadruple Exponential Moving Average:

QEMA = TEMA + DEMA(y - TEMA)

quema = 50

Running Median Indicator for MT4 Running Median Indicator for MT4

This indicator computes the median of odd span. It is often considered as one of the most robust smoothing operator in the presence of outlier values, and particularly more robust than the mean.

BreakOut + MM + Multi-currencies BreakOut + MM + Multi-currencies

The EA based on break-outs with money management. It is able to trade on multiple pairs.

PEMA PEMA

PEMA is the Pentuple Exponential Moving Average.

JJN-BigTrend JJN-BigTrend

Simple multicurrency trend indicator. You can modify it according to your taste.