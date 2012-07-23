CodeBaseSections
Indicators

PEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

PEMA.mq4
Description:

PEMA is the Pentuple Exponential Moving Average:

PEMA = QEMA + TEMA(y - QEMA)

QEMA is the Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.

