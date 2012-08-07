



Scalper system. It shows the entry, takeprofit and stoploss levels. Use it on M5 or above.

TakeProfit and StopLoss come from ATR (you can change the period of the ATR).



IMPORTANT! >> There are 2 basic rules:

1. Entering only if the price crosses the entry level (i.e. for example if BUY appears, wait until the price is crosses the entry level upward)

2. Recognizing the trend and sell only in overall downtrend, buy only in overall uptrend

Test it on demo for the first time.

Use PosX and PosY to place the indicator to the desired location.

Methodology differs from JJN-Scalper.
















