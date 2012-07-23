CodeBaseSections
Indicators

JJN-Nugget - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Gordon Gekko
Views:
73638
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
JJN-Nugget.mq4 (5.37 KB) view
This indicator gives BUY or SELL signals and entry level. Use it on M5 or above.

IMPORTANT! >> DON'T open new trade IMMEDIATELY when the status (BUY or SELL) changes, because it may vary! Wait until the opening of the next candle.

(But if you like the high risk and the higher profit, in a strong trend you can enter immediately when the status changes in the same direction of the strong trend.)

It can be useful to use in conjunction with a filter (for example, as JJN-BigTrend on higher timeframe), i.e. sell only in overall downtrend, buy only in overall uptrend.

Test it on demo for the first time.

Use PosX and PosY to place the indicator to the desired location.








