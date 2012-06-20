Author:

afabiani (AlFa)

The EA starts looking for prices and break-outs. After that it continues trading by placing orders progressively aiming to reach a global profit. It also scalps pips in when a positive amount is reached and tries to aument the gain when the market is tranding.

It should work on most pairs and all periods. The profit factor is not "galactic" since it tries to protect the capital as much as possible with a small but constant profit increment and a small draw down.

Moreover there is a protection when the profit falls below the balance risk-percent. It places hedge orders in order to block the loss and looks for some indicator trying to catch the good direction in order to exit the stall.

Of course it can be improved a lot and it may require manual intervention and/or some parameters tweaking basing on the market condition. In general however it should be quite stable.

If you like this EA and you have some expertise in Forex trading, I would be greatefull for hints and ideas on how to improve it. Also if you have time to test it and find bugs, please report them to me.





Parameters: