CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Linear Regression Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4

teo
Views:
26835
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
lineaire.mq4 (4.01 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Regression channel for long period, per variable is number of candle, deviation variable is a standard deviation.

linear regression channel

RSI trader v1 RSI trader v1

Trades on RSI indicator.

Session Open H-Line Session Open H-Line

Draws a Horizontal Line at Session Open: On the hour (09:00, 15:00 etc) or any minute past the hour (9:30, 18:47 etc).

MACD + Flat Market Detector MACD + Flat Market Detector

This is the standard MACD indicator drawing two flat lines instead of a signal line. It allows you to detect and trade flat markets.

[EA] Charles-1.3.3 [EA] Charles-1.3.3

EA placing orders progressively and scalping on global profit.