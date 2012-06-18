Watch how to download trading robots for free
MACD + Flat Market Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 77932
This is the standard MACD indicator drawing two flat lines instead of a signal line. It allows you to detect and trade flat/range-bound markets.
It's nothing fancy. I only created it to run some tests, but it might be useful to others.
