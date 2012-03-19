CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ACC+BAL+MARG-INDI - indicator for MetaTrader 4

file45
Views:
27192
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The indicator shows Account Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin and Account Profit.

Position anywhere on chart - Hide any item - Insert Currency Symbol.

Vertical Positioning


Inputs Window - Option Settings:

  • Acc_Currency_Symbol= Axx_Corner =2;
  • Acx_X_distance_Control_All_X= true;
  • Acc_Xdistance_Set_All_X= 1350;
  • Acc_Y_distance_Control_All_Y= false ;
  • Acc_Y_distance_Set_All_Y= 1 ;
  • Acc_Font_type= Verdana.

Notes:

  1. All above text is offset from corner 2 (bottom-left) at position X = 1350. (Acc_X_Control_All_X = true so all text justified.)
  2. For all text to be justified on the vertical the following settings must exist - (Acx_X_distance_Control_All_X = true) and (Acc_Y_distance_Control_All_Y = false). Text is justified in relation to the designated corner. ie as above corner 2 (bottom-left) will left margin justify text.
  3. Corner 0 (left-top) will left margin justify text. Corner 1 (top-right) will right margin justify text and corner 3 (bottom-right) will right margin justify text.

Horizontal Positioning

Inputs Window - Option Settings:

  • Acc_Currency_Symbol= £
  • Axx_Corner =2
  • Acx_X_distance_Control_All_X= false
  • Acc_Xdistance_Set_All_X= 1350
  • Acc_Y_distance_Control_All_Y= true
  • Acc_Y_distance_Set_All_Y= 1
  • Acc_Font_type= Arial Bold
  1. All above text is aligned along the horizontal, at vertical offset Y = 1.
  2. For all text to be positioned at the same horizontal the following settings must exist - (Acc_Y_distance_Control_All_Y = true) and (Acx_X_distance_Control_All_X = false).
  3. The British Pound symbol is inserted (insert deposited currency symbol - $, £, € etc - via the Inputs Window options).
  4. Acc_Font_Type - is set to Bold i.e Arial Bold (note:case sensitive)

Available Options

- see below +++ START OF DEFAULT OPTIONS ++++

PERMANENTLY CHANGE DEFAULT OPTIONS

  1. See HERE for Modification & Edit example (click link and scroll down)
  2. Open ACC+BAL+MARG-INDI.mql4 in MetaEditor to modify Default Options
  3. Locate for the below code at top of ACC+BAL+MARG-INDI.mql4 file.

/ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ START OF DEFAULT OPTIONS ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

// Account: Balance - Equity - Margin - FreeMargin - Profit

  • extern string ACCOUNT_OPTIONS;
  • extern string Acc_Currency_Symbol = "£";
  • extern int Acc_Corner = 2;
  • extern string ______ = "";
  • extern bool Acc_X_distance_Control_All_X = true;
  • extern int Acc_X_distance_Set_All_X= 1350;
  • extern string _______= "";
  • extern int Acc_X_distance_Balance = 420;
  • extern int Acc_X_distance_Equity = 650;
  • extern int Acc_X_distance_Margin = 850;
  • extern int Acc_X_distance_Free_Margin = 1050;
  • extern int Acc_X_distance_Profit =1310;
  • extern string ________ = "";
  • extern string ACC_Y_DISTANCE_VIRTICAL;
  • extern bool Acc_Y_distance_Control_All_Y = false;
  • extern int Acc_Y_distance_Set_All_Y=1;
  • extern string _________ = "";
  • extern int Acc_Y_distance_Balance = 86;
  • extern int Acc_Y_distance_Equity = 69;
  • extern int Acc_Y_distance_Margin = 52;
  • extern int Acc_Y_distance_Free_Margin = 35;
  • extern int Acc_Y_distance_Profit =10;
  • extern string __________ = "";
  • extern color Acc_Color_Balance = Yellow;
  • extern color Acc_Color_Equity = DodgerBlue;
  • extern color Acc_Color_Margin = DodgerBlue;
  • extern color Acc_Color_Free_Margin = DodgerBlue;
  • extern color Acc_Color_Profit = LimeGreen;
  • extern color Acc_Color_Loss = Red;
  • extern color Acc_Color_PnL_Closed =LightSlateGray;
  • extern string ___________ = "";
  • extern int Acc_Font_Size=11;
  • extern string Acc_Font_Type="Arial";
  • extern string ____________ = "";
  • extern bool Acc_HIDE_ALL=false;
  • extern bool Acc_HIDE_Balance=false;
  • extern bool Acc_HIDE_Equity=false;
  • extern bool Acc_HIDE_Margin=false;
  • extern bool Acc_HIDE_Free_Margin=false;
  • extern bool Acc_HIDE_Profit=false;

// ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ END OF DEFAULT OPTIONS ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Average Daily Range Average Daily Range

TheGreedyPig Average Daily Range Indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 days and shows them on the chart. I found this on a Forum, updated, modified the Indicator I found.

Pure_Martingale Pure_Martingale

Martingale syste, trades are random.

Candle trader v1 Candle trader v1

Uses candlestick signals to trade.

RampokScalp RampokScalp

The Martingale with Envelope indicator.