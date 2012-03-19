CodeBaseSections
Average Daily Range - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator calculates 5, 10, 20 Average Daily Range.

There is a on chart display in top left corner. it includes the Days movement in Pips, color coded...Up/Down less than 20 pips it is YELLOW. GREEN is 20+ Pips UP, RED is 20+ Pips Down

It displays a floating Top/Bottom Price box.

