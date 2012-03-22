CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

RampokScalp - expert for MetaTrader 4

Taufiqurrachman Assauqi
Views:
35298
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
rampokScalp.mq4 (8.25 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Martingale with Envelope indicator.

Review With initial Deposit 5000:


Candle trader v1 Candle trader v1

Uses candlestick signals to trade.

ACC+BAL+MARG-INDI ACC+BAL+MARG-INDI

Account Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin + Account Profit: position anywhere on chart - hide any item - enhanced user preference options.

SpreadLogger + Bid and Ask Logger SpreadLogger + Bid and Ask Logger

Do you want to know how the Spread on your Broker fluctuates? I developed 2 small indicators which will allow you to see hot the spread is performing real time and for the last few minutes or whichever you can thing your platform can hold.

Strategy Viewer Strategy Viewer

This is a script to view a myfxbook's CSV statements file in MT4.