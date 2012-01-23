CodeBaseSections
e_OnMA_004 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
20321
(7)
e_OnMA_004.mq4 (5.46 KB) view
Description:

EA is based on 2 MA (High and Low). Long position will occur when Ask > MA(High) and Short position - when Bid < MA(Low) .

This Expert Advisor is not a Holy Grail. You should optimize the input parameters for each Symbol and TF.

Strategy Tester Report e_O nMA_004

MT4 Live Server (Build 406)


Symbol EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period 15 Minutes (M15) 2011.11.28 00:00 - 2012.01.20 22:45 (2011.11.26 - 2012.01.21)
Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters maPeriod_1=7; maMethod_1=0; maAppPrice_1=2; maPeriod_2=5; maMethod_2=0; maAppPrice_2=3; Prof=25; TP=50; SL=550; UseMM=false; PercentMM=5; Lots=1;
Bars in test 4754 Ticks modelled 2675105 Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 12
Initial deposit 10000.00
Total net profit 6252.53 Gross profit 6788.53 Gross loss -536.00
Profit factor 12.67 Expected payoff 23.86
Absolute drawdown 524.50 Maximal drawdown 2505.00 (15.18%) Relative drawdown 17.23% (2496.00)
Total trades 262 Short positions (won %) 128 (99.22%) Long positions (won %) 134 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total) 261 (99.62%) Loss trades (% of total) 1 (0.38%)
Largest profit trade 34.50 loss trade -536.00
Average profit trade 26.01 loss trade -536.00
Maximum consecutive wins (profit in money) 261 (6788.53) consecutive losses (loss in money) 1 (-536.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count of wins) 6788.53 (261) consecutive loss (count of losses) -536.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins 261 consecutive losses 1

