Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
e_OnMA_004 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 20321
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
EA is based on 2 MA (High and Low). Long position will occur when Ask > MA(High) and Short position - when Bid < MA(Low) .
This Expert Advisor is not a Holy Grail. You should optimize the input parameters for each Symbol and TF.
Strategy Tester Report e_O nMA_004
MT4 Live Server (Build 406)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2011.11.28 00:00 - 2012.01.20 22:45 (2011.11.26 - 2012.01.21)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|maPeriod_1=7; maMethod_1=0; maAppPrice_1=2; maPeriod_2=5; maMethod_2=0; maAppPrice_2=3; Prof=25; TP=50; SL=550; UseMM=false; PercentMM=5; Lots=1;
|Bars in test
|4754
|Ticks modelled
|2675105
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|12
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|6252.53
|Gross profit
|6788.53
|Gross loss
|-536.00
|Profit factor
|12.67
|Expected payoff
|23.86
|Absolute drawdown
|524.50
|Maximal drawdown
|2505.00 (15.18%)
|Relative drawdown
|17.23% (2496.00)
|Total trades
|262
|Short positions (won %)
|128 (99.22%)
|Long positions (won %)
|134 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|261 (99.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (0.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|34.50
|loss trade
|-536.00
|Average
|profit trade
|26.01
|loss trade
|-536.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|261 (6788.53)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-536.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|6788.53 (261)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-536.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|261
|consecutive losses
|1
Wipeout
Closes all orders when total cash profit in the account is a certain value.Ticks-MilSec
This indicator is calculating numbers of ticks and average time between ticks for each minute in the current hour.
Gaussian Rainbow
Rainbow through gaussian refirtrationGaussian Bands
StDev Bands with gaussian smoothing