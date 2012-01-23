CodeBaseSections
Gaussian Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator calculated the StDev of a spezified period and calculates the upper and lower channel bonds.

It works nearly the same as the original bollinger band, but with following features:

  • Gaussian Filtration for centerline;
  • Gaussian Filtration for stDev;
  • StDev and centerline periods can be different. (You can add a 200bar average stDev to a 10 bar filterline);
  • 2 different settings for 2 different bands.


