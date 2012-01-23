Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Gaussian Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31094
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator calculated the StDev of a spezified period and calculates the upper and lower channel bonds.
It works nearly the same as the original bollinger band, but with following features:
- Gaussian Filtration for centerline;
- Gaussian Filtration for stDev;
- StDev and centerline periods can be different. (You can add a 200bar average stDev to a 10 bar filterline);
- 2 different settings for 2 different bands.
Gaussian Rainbow
Rainbow through gaussian refirtratione_OnMA_004
EA is based on 2 MA (High and Low). Long position will occur when Ask > MA(High) and Short position - when Bid
SL+TP-OE PIP CALC INDY – v2 (Indicator)
Updates: 1. Order Type Discrimination 2. SL+TP and OE line price. 3. Enhanced user defined labels. Calculates pip distance between Order Execution price and SL & TP priceSL+TP-CP DIST INDI - v2
Calculates pip difference between Current price and SL & TP price. Places Text labels at SL & TP lines: Order Type, Ticket number, SL & TP price, Pip calculation and Pip label.