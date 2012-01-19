This indicator is calculating numbers of ticks and average time between ticks (in milliseconds) for each minute in the current hour.

Minute by minute the indicator will add a new line with current data until all 60 minutes will be fill in. Number of a current minute will be shown on the Bar[1].

The indicator designed for M1 TF.

Ticks-MilSec-2.mq4 without 1 small mistake in version 1.



