Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ticks-MilSec - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28629
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is calculating numbers of ticks and average time between ticks (in milliseconds) for each minute in the current hour.
Minute by minute the indicator will add a new line with current data until all 60 minutes will be fill in. Number of a current minute will be shown on the Bar[1].
The indicator designed for M1 TF.
Ticks-MilSec-2.mq4 without 1 small mistake in version 1.
This EA is based on the 10 SMA moving average and another things which could be better - It also make sounds according to the context.Multi Levels Trend Expert Advisor
This expert advisor is based on the concept that market does not move always in one direction. Even when the market is trending in one direction at some points it pullback. The EA has been backtested from July 1, 2011 to Jan 13, 2012 on EURUSD. It has
Closes all orders when total cash profit in the account is a certain value.e_OnMA_004
EA is based on 2 MA (High and Low). Long position will occur when Ask > MA(High) and Short position - when Bid