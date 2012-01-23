Watch how to download trading robots for free
Gaussian Rainbow - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 35267
- Published:
- Updated:
This indiactor uses gaussian filtration to get the first filter line, the additional lines are calculated by refiltration of the last filter line. Used for spotting trends, sideway markets and retracement zones
e_OnMA_004
EA is based on 2 MA (High and Low). Long position will occur when Ask > MA(High) and Short position - when BidWipeout
Closes all orders when total cash profit in the account is a certain value.
Gaussian Bands
StDev Bands with gaussian smoothingSL+TP-OE PIP CALC INDY – v2 (Indicator)
Updates: 1. Order Type Discrimination 2. SL+TP and OE line price. 3. Enhanced user defined labels. Calculates pip distance between Order Execution price and SL & TP price