SL+TP-OE PIP CALC INDY – v2 (Indicator)



SL pippdate: ca

Updates: 1. Order Type Discrimination. 2. SL & TP and OE price. 3. Enhanced user defined labels.

Function



· Calculates pip difference between Order Execution (OE) price and SL & TP price.

· Places Text labels at SL & TP lines: Order Type, Ticket number, SL & TP price, Pip calculation and Pip label.

· Places Text labels at OE lines: Order Type, Ticket number and OE price.

· Can be used with MT4 defaults and any other suitable MT4 application.

Labels: Labels can be user defined - see hide options in Input Window







User defined examples

Sell-SL #2751709 * 1.04116 * 276.9 pps

Sell-SL #2751709 * 2769 f-pps *

#2751709 * 276.9

Sell-SL * 2769

1.04116 * 276.9

2769

BS-OE #2738254 * 1.02311

* Non digit Symbols will default to pps regardless if f-pps (fractional pips - points / 3 & 5 digit pricing) is set to to [true].

PIP CALCULATION TEST & CHECK: SL+TP-OE Pip Calc Indy – v2 1. Cross reference Tables and Chart with Terminal image included on chart. 2. Tables T-1 & T-2: a) Terminal: Columns 0-2 are values taken from the Terminal at instant of screenshot - these values can be located on the Terminal image that is included on the chart.

b) Calculation: Column 3 is an excel calculation of the relevant values.

c) Chart: Column 4 is the values as indicated on the chart.

d) Check: Column 5 confirms a matching value.

3. All calculations are from Order Type SL & TP price to corresponding Order Type Order Execution (OE) price.

4. OE price can be located in column 6 of the Terminal.

5. SL & TP can be located in in column 7 & 8 respectively.

6. Current Bid and Ask at instant of screenshot can be located in column 9 of the terminal.



Notes 1: SL+TP-CP Pip Dist Indi – v2 is not part of Easy Order, functions independent of the Easy Order and does not attach text to the Easy Order SL & TP lines but to the MT4 default SL and TP values. 2. Easy Order is a FREE MT4 script and can be downloaded here - Easy Order

Avoid time wasting repetitions - permanently change defaults - examples provided .



If you have not edited before, it is dead easy and saves time and tedious unnecessary repetitions.

1. Open MT4, locate View at top left of Menu and click, then click Navigator. 2. The Navigator window will have opened on the left or right of your screen. 3. Locate Custom Indicators in the Navigator Window and if it is not expanded click the [+] to expand. 4. Locate SL+TP-CP DIST INDI - v2, - highlight – and right click to reveal selection window. 5. Click Modify on selection window. 6. You will now be in the MetaEditor with SL+TP-OE PIP CALC INDY – v2 loaded in the MetaEditor. 7. If any other indicators are loaded it would be best to unload them before beginning any editing - right click on the relevant tab and click close.

8. You can now begin editing – follow instructions below. 9. After every edit/modification run Compile and check for errors. An example can be found here - post 244

If you get stuck and can’t figure why it will not compile without error use the left undo arrow to take you back to a point when it did compile successfully. Compile and check for errors after every modification and you will be fine.

Find this code which is immediate top when the code editor is accessed.

extern string PIPS_or_FRACTIONAL_PIPS = "fractional pips = points / 3 & 5 digit pricing" ; extern bool Fractional_Pips = true ; extern string HIDE_OPTIONS; extern bool Hide_Order_Type_Text = false ; extern bool Hide_OrderTicket = false ; extern bool Hide_SL_TP_Price = false ; extern bool Hide_Pip_Text = false ; extern bool Hide_SL = false ; extern bool Hide_TP = false ; extern bool Hide_Limit_and_Stop_Orders = false ; extern bool Hide_OE_Price = false ; extern bool Hide_OE = false ; extern string COSMETICS; extern string L_neg_100___to___R_pos_20; extern int Shift_Text_Left_or_Right = 14 ; extern color SL_Color = Magenta ; extern color TP_Color = LimeGreen; extern bool Use_OE_Color = true ; extern color OE_Color = Gold; extern int SL_TP_Font_Size = 10 ; extern int OE_Font_Size = 8 ; extern string FontName = " Arial " ;

Disclaimer: All downloads and documentation are offered, AS IS, as educational material.