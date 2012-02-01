Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Gaussian MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28562
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
SL+TP-CP DIST INDI - v2
Calculates pip difference between Current price and SL & TP price. Places Text labels at SL & TP lines: Order Type, Ticket number, SL & TP price, Pip calculation and Pip label.SL+TP-OE PIP CALC INDY – v2 (Indicator)
Updates: 1. Order Type Discrimination 2. SL+TP and OE line price. 3. Enhanced user defined labels. Calculates pip distance between Order Execution price and SL & TP price
TwoPole SuperSmooth
SuperSmooth filterTwoPole Butterworth filter
Butterworth filtration.