CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Gaussian MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

zzuegg
Views:
28562
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Same as macd but lower lag and smoother due gaussian filtration


SL+TP-CP DIST INDI - v2 SL+TP-CP DIST INDI - v2

Calculates pip difference between Current price and SL & TP price. Places Text labels at SL & TP lines: Order Type, Ticket number, SL & TP price, Pip calculation and Pip label.

SL+TP-OE PIP CALC INDY – v2 (Indicator) SL+TP-OE PIP CALC INDY – v2 (Indicator)

Updates: 1. Order Type Discrimination 2. SL+TP and OE line price. 3. Enhanced user defined labels. Calculates pip distance between Order Execution price and SL & TP price

TwoPole SuperSmooth TwoPole SuperSmooth

SuperSmooth filter

TwoPole Butterworth filter TwoPole Butterworth filter

Butterworth filtration.