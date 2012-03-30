CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Martini - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
Views:
28781
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Updated:
cm_Martini.mq4 (5.92 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Advisor was created at the request of one of the members of our forum (see details in Russian).

The Expert Advisor has lot increasing feature, but it cannot be called as a "pure" Martingale, this EA really comes out flat, that Martin was not given to many.

Please express your thoughts here doubts and options for improvement. But do not create statements like "Martin's bad." without without checking the EA at least in the demo and understanding of its work.

Inputs:

extern int Step = 10;
extern double ProfitClose = 1.0,
lot = 0.01;
extern int slippage = 3 / / The maximum deviation of the price for market orders (orders to buy or sell).
magic = 0, / / ​​magic number order. Can be used as a user-defined identifier.

Ideal ZigZag Ideal ZigZag

Very fast zigzag. No suspended peaks. No wrong peaks. Designed for use in EA. Optimized peaks retrieval

Main Points - Dottor Market Main Points - Dottor Market

Three main pivot points : Daily - Weekly - Monthly.

s-PSI@CalculateProfitFromTime s-PSI@CalculateProfitFromTime

Review the results of the work of your strategy (in history) by the hour.

Hamyar V3.0 Hamyar V3.0

Hamyar indicator, the complete package (pivots,zones,panel,tp's...)