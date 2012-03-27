Do you want to know how the Spread on your Broker fluctuates? I developed 2 small indicators which will allow you to see hot the spread is performing real time and for the last few minutes or whichever you can thing your platform can hold.

This is a script to view a myfxbook's CSV statements file in MT4.

Very fast zigzag. No suspended peaks. No wrong peaks. Designed for use in EA. Optimized peaks retrieval

The EA without indicators with increasing lot size.