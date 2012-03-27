Watch how to download trading robots for free
Dottor Market - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28099
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
I suggest a classic version of the 3 mainpivot points:
- Daily
- Weekly
- Monthly
Everyday the first (daily) is updated, while the second and the third are updated at the end of the candle weekly and monthly.
It's possibile to set the lines colors and text color.
