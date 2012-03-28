







Advantages :

The most expensive function is iBarShift which totally replaces all cycles in the code needed for peaks retrieval. All information needed to build ZZ for every bar is accessible not only in every moment but also for every extern code.

No suspended peaks Efficient method to find peaks is available Very fast

Works correct at history insertions and when switching TFs. Perfect for use in EA.





Disadvantages :

1. Memory requirements. This indicator uses 5 buffers instead of 2 (or even 1) in other similar implementations. But (imho) this is good price for advantages #6 and #7. None of fast ZigZags I have seen can process history insertions without full rebuild. Mine does it. Moreover it does it in efficient way

2. Additional lines are available. This is required to make the data visible for any extern code. These lines should never be visible.





Principle:

The ZZ is drawn by the channeling principle.



The channel width can be defined in Points (XLab_ZZ) or in Percent (XLab_ZZP)







Peaks retrieval:



extern int ChannelWidth = 100 ; #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 3 datetime LastTime; int init() { LastTime = 0 ; return ( 0 ); } bool GetValue( double dir, int bar, int prevBar, double & peak, int & peakBar, datetime & peakTime) { if (dir < 0 ) { datetime t = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 2 , bar); int i = iBarShift ( Symbol (), 0 , t); if (i == prevBar) { t = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 2 , bar + 1 ); i = iBarShift ( Symbol (), 0 , t); } double v = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 1 , i); if (v == EMPTY_VALUE ) { t = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 2 , bar + 1 ); i = iBarShift ( Symbol (), 0 , t); v = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 1 , i); } peak = v; peakBar = i; peakTime = t; } else if (dir > 0 ) { t = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 3 , bar); i = iBarShift ( Symbol (), 0 , t); if (i == prevBar) { t = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 3 , bar + 1 ); i = iBarShift ( Symbol (), 0 , t); } v = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 0 , i); if (v == EMPTY_VALUE ) { t = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 3 , bar + 1 ); i = iBarShift ( Symbol (), 0 , t); v = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 0 , i); } peak = v; peakBar = i; peakTime = t; } else { return (false); } return (true); } int start() { if (LastTime == Time[ 0 ]) return ( 0 ); LastTime = Time[ 0 ]; double dir = iCustom ( Symbol (), 0 , "XLab_ZZ" , ChannelWidth, 4 , 1 ); double rdir = -dir; if (dir == EMPTY_VALUE ) return ( 0 ); double v1, v2, v3, v4, v5; int i1, i2, i3, i4, i5; datetime t1, t2, t3, t4, t5; GetValue(dir, 1 , 0 , v1, i1, t1); GetValue(rdir, i1, 0 , v2, i2, t2); GetValue(dir, i2, i1, v3, i3, t3); GetValue(rdir, i3, i2, v4, i4, t4); GetValue(dir, i4, i3, v5, i5, t5); SetPt( "1" , v1, t1); SetPt( "2" , v2, t2); SetPt( "3" , v3, t3); SetPt( "4" , v4, t4); SetPt( "5" , v5, t5); Print (v1, " " , v2, " " , v3, " " , v4, " " , v5, " " , i1, " " , i2, " " , i3, " " , i4, " " , i5); return ( 0 ); } void SetPt( string name, double price, datetime time) { ObjectCreate (name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 , time, price); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 108 ); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_PRICE1, price); ObjectSet (name, OBJPROP_TIME1, time); }

This example is an indicator that marks (one time per bar) first five peaks (including current forming)



Attention! This code can work incorrect if 0th Bar Mode is swiched on







0th Bar Mode:

Is set with DrawZeroBar variable. Off by default.



It is not recommended to use this option, especially if the indicator is used in EA

Enjoy using it ;) . Feel free to ask any questions.

If any bugs found, please report me. Thank you.