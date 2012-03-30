CodeBaseSections
Hamyar V3.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Farshad Saremifar
37977
(11)
Fonts.zip (212.82 KB)
Hamyar_Calculate.mq4 (4.75 KB) view
Hamyar_Panel.mq4 (58.42 KB) view
Hamyar_Zones.mq4 (7.78 KB) view
HamyarPivots.mq4 (9.93 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Remember to install the fonts

Author:

Farshad Saremifar

The idea is based on Pivots on different situation, it is best to use on 15min Time frame. !!!Attach HamyarZone Indicator Before Attaching any indicator to chart,and set GMT_Shift in minutes!!!

No need to add hamyar calculate to chart,



