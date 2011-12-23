CodeBaseSections
AO EfMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Warstein
23719
(4)
AO_EfMA.mq4 (5.87 KB) view
Description:

Based on difference between two MA smoothed by iMAOnArray, with alerts.

Image:

