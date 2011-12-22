CodeBaseSections
ShowTrades - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Description:

This indicator shows all trades which belong to this instrument on the chart.

The sample chart displays a successfull short trade and a lost long trade. If you move the mouse over the line, it shows details of the trade.

Image:


