CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

UpDownBars - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Matus German
Views:
25099
Rating:
(2)
Published:
Updated:
updownbars.mq4 (2.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator counts the Up bars (Close-Open) and Down bars (Open-Close).

Calculation:

n = Up bars (Close>Open, first bar=1, last bar=n)

m = Down bars (Close<Open)

Oscillator indicator, my opinion - use it for filtering of entry, when UpDownBars is above 0 go only short and when UpDownBars is below 0 go only long.

Inputs:

  • UpDown_Period = 20     // period for calculation UpDown bar indicator
  • Average_Period = 10     // period for calculation Moving Average on indicator
  • Average_Method = Simple // method of Moving Average

UpDownBars indicator MetaTrader 4

Geedo Geedo

Expert Advisor EUR/USD (1H) +78% win.

AO EfMA AO EfMA

Based on two MA.

Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor

This Expert Advisor is based on 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor indicators.

InsideBars InsideBars

The InsideBars indicators can be used for trading with breakout Strategies.