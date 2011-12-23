CodeBaseSections
Experts

Geedo - expert for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
Geedo.mq4 (5.76 KB) view
Short & Long (1H)

Geedo is best for 1H


Long only (1H)


Based on two MA.

Displays the trades from the history as visible lines on the chart

Oscillatior indicator that counts Up bars (Close-Open) and Down bars (Open-Close).

This Expert Advisor is based on 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor indicators.