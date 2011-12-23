Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Geedo - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 32902
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AO EfMA
Based on two MA.ShowTrades
Displays the trades from the history as visible lines on the chart
UpDownBars
Oscillatior indicator that counts Up bars (Close-Open) and Down bars (Open-Close).Expert Advisor 3 Level ZZ Semafor
This Expert Advisor is based on 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor indicators.