CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

prior day close - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Ramin pro2008
Views:
62946
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

The indicator shows the yesterday market close european market or NYSE close price.

Image:

yesterday european close or NYse close price like 8.00 am futures opend,,9.00 am europan floor markets open 17.30 europan close and 22.00 pm futures like germany index futuredax close

COG Center of Gravity Modification COG Center of Gravity Modification

Two modified COG indicators. Center of Gravity on Stochastic in sub window and enhanced On Chart COG.

Figurelli RSI Auto Figurelli RSI Auto

This is the Figurelli RSI automatic gain version, so input parameters is the same as original Welles Wilder RSI (i.e. period setup). The indicator figures out the gain value based in minimal and maximal values inside the sample and period programmed.

Export Trades Export Trades

Exports your history into a .csv file which can be read by excel or similar. You can sort your trades and see easily how much a certain EA won or lost.

ShowTrades ShowTrades

Displays the trades from the history as visible lines on the chart